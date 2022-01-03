YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis R. Woolley, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, December 29.

Louis was born May 23, 1938, in Kaylor, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis V. and Ellen J. Kelly Woolley.

He was a 1956 graduate of South High.

He was an electrician at the General Motors Lordstown Fab plant for 40 years.

Louis enjoyed wood carving, making jewelry and leather crafts.

A devout Christian, Louis took an active role at Christian Life Church in Canfield.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends.

Louis’s wife the former Janice L. Cramer whom he married in 1958, passed away April 18, 2008.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Tim (Mary) Woolley of Boardman, Monty (Susan) Woolley of Youngstown, Lou (Linnea) Woolley of Japan, Chris (Lori) Woolley of Mineral Ridge and Mary Beth (Vittorio) Lombardi of Port Jefferson, New York; son-in-law, Rafael Trani of Coram, New York; brother, Dennis (RaeLynne) Woolley of Biloxi, Mississippi; grandchildren, Lucy, Timmy, Charlie, Jordan, Isaac, Rachel, Caleb, Bryce, Krislyn, Zak, Nicole and Vittorio and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Christian Life Church in Canfield, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Material tributes can be made in Louis’s memory to Christian Life Church, 6101 South Raccoon Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

