Lois M. Adkins, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. Adkins, 85, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Humility House.

She was born August 4, 1935 in Bedford, Ohio daughter of Julius and Mary Varga Szabo.

Lois was a bus driver for many years and loved to travel, she also enjoyed horses.

She leaves her three children, sons Jim Adkins and Tim Adkins and her daughter Kim Battoglia. As well as twelve grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Due to our current health crisis Covid-19, there will not be a service at this difficult time.

Besides her parents Lois was preceded in death by her husband Fred Adkins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

