YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois A. Carabine, 85, passed peacefully on her favorite feast day, Pentecost Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Lois was born April 16, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Margaret (Dornstetter) Gilmore.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School.

When she was a freshman, she met the love of her life, Jack T. Carabine, whom she married on October 15, 1960. She went on in her words to have three amazing children.

Lois was a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown. Then she worked at Woolworth’s for 15 years and went on to the Alba House.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman for 54 years. She was a part of the RCIA Program, Life in the Spirit and Marriage Encounter but what she was most proud of was being a 3rd order Franciscan with the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted. Lois also brought “Jesus” as communion to the homebound and those in nursing homes.

She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Last May she was able to share her “happy place” in the Outer Banks with her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, John T. Carabine of Phoenix, Arizona, Linda (Carabine) Mincher of Cleveland and Jacquelyn (Carabine) Sammartino and her grandchildren, Drew (Samantha) Mincher and Collen (Kirsten Goodge). She also loved her extended family: grandchildren, Kathryn (Sammartino) Dermotta and Angela (Sammartino) Krauss and her great-grandchildren, Mia and Milinia Dermotta and Lauren Krauss.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; a son-in-law, Anthony Sammartino, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Liz Carabine and grandson, Brad Carabine.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, May 11, 2022 from 9:00- 9:50 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Ryan Furlong, which will be live streamed. Direct Livestream Link.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Lois and her family would like to thank Alan Dooley of Mercy Health Palliative Care for giving her a wonderful year and also the staff at Hospice House for the special care in helping us in sending mom “home”.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family and friends of Lois may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Carabine family.

