YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Logan Matthew Taylor, 14, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

He was born on October 21, 2009, to his loving mother Bobbi Gray in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Logan attended East Middle School in Youngstown where he was in the eighth grade.

He loved and cherished his passions for music, football, riding his dirt bike and especially helping those around him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Bobbi Gray; stepfather, Jason Gray; brothers, Bentley, Ayden and Austin; sisters, Maysie and Mikaylah Gray; grandmother, Rosella Kaden; grandfathers, Marvin Bailey and Robert Taylor; Uncle Kyle Kaden and many more loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Logan was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Lawrence Kaden; grandmother, Audrey Gray and Violet Moore.

Logan graciously donated his organs to help those in need.

A private celebration of life will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends of Logan may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

