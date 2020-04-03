Lisa A Pellegrene, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa A. Pellegrene, 60, of Canfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 31, after yearlong courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa was born December 1, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Norman and Joan Richards Campolito.

She was a 1978 graduate of Boardman High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Lisa worked for her father’s grocery store, Ralph’s Sparkle of Market Street, as the produce manager. After her father sold the store, Lisa ran the produce department at Cochran’s Sparkle on South Avenue.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 3298 in Austintown and enjoyed swimming, traveling and taking care of her dogs, Izzy and Hadie.

Lisa leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Dennis G. Pellegrene, whom she married September 21, 1990; a brother, Michael Campolito and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

