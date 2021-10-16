Lindsey Ann Patterson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Lindsey Ann Patterson, 25, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside.

Lindsey was born on Thanksgiving Day on November 23, 1995 in Youngstown, a daughter of Tracy (Alfred) Davis Vaccaro and Thomas Scott Patterson.

Lindsey was a graduate of Boardman High School and in her adult years enjoyed being a mother.

She was the definition of a true free spirit and was never afraid to speak her mind. She was known to be mischievous, and always out for a good laugh. Lindsey loved sports and was a big Celtics fan. She was a car buff, an avid reader, and liked baking. She loved animals and enjoyed helping others. Even in her passing, Lindsey was able to help others, giving the gift of life by being an organ donor.

Along with her parents, cherished memories of Lindsey will be carried on by her beloved daughter, Braylin Brown; son Guy; sister, Nicole Moore of Sanford, North Carolina; brother, A.J. Vaccaro of Boardman; companion, Brad Gargas and his daughter, Marley of Warren; grandparents, Diane Moses of Poland, Bob and Carol Lautner of Poland and William and Barbara Patterson of Lowellville.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Jynn Alice Gargas; grandparents, Merle Richard Davis and Anthony and Diana Vaccaro and uncle, Timothy Davis.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes can be made in Lindsey’s memory to a scholarship fund for her daughter c/o Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends of Lindsey may Visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lindsey Ann Patterson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.