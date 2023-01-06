AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Loth passed away at her residence on Friday December 23, 2022.

She was born October 13, 1961, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian Smulick Nagy, who later made their home in Austintown.

Linda received her GED and nurse’s aide license and worked for Omni Nursing Home in Youngstown.

She also worked for Packard Electric for 22 years before taking a buyout and furthering her career as a Truck Driver for Encore Express, where she went into early retirement following an injury.

After retirement, Linda enjoyed riding motorcycles, being outdoors gardening, reading novels, playing casino games and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

One of her fondest moments that she would always recall was the day she saw her son Jason get married on the beach; she would say it was one of the greatest days of her life.

She loved the ocean, the sun and taking pictures of sunrises and sunsets. Linda was always the life of the party and definitely knew how to draw in a crowd.

She was kind, loving and never judged, she welcomed everyone with open arms. She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor and sometimes off-color jokes.

Linda Married the “Love of her Life” Wayne E. Loth II on July 3, 1986, and sadly her passed away on April 18, 1991.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son Jason (Francine) Gries, Sr., of Struthers, two daughters Sara Loth (fiancé Joshua Essad) of Campbell and Samantha (Steve) Strawderman, II of Leavittsburg.

Linda leaves behind her 19 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.

Dominic, David, Allie, Jason Jr. “JJ”, Brayden, Julie, Mason, Emma, Nathaniel, Hannah, Zachary, Noah, Steven III, Aundrea, Aiden, Gavin, Mya, Riley and Levi.

She also leaves her two sisters and four brothers, Joseph (Lisa) Nagy, John (Debbie) Nagy, Diane (Jim) Diaz, Deborah (Gary) Scurti, Michael Nagy and William (Colleen) Nagy.

Besides her parents and her husband Wayne, Linda was preceded I death by two grandchildren Gabriel Strawderman and Isabelle Essad.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by at service at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor David Luther.

A private interment will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Linda may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Loth family.

