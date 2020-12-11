Lillian Piperata, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved mother, Lillian Piperata, 91 on December 5, 2020. Lillian Piperata died peacefully at home, under the loving care of her hospice team and in the arms of her daughter.

Lillian was born to the late John and Mary Mack, January 12, 1929, in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Married for 50 years to the late Joseph “Pip” Piperata, of Phillipsburg New Jersey, they resided in the Youngstown, Ohio area. Her final resting place will be with him.

She is survived by her daughter Theresa Piperata of New Middletown, Ohio, her sister Loretta Mack Stewart of Easton, Pennsylvania, her sister-in-law Rosemarie Piperata Homa of Phillipsburg, New Jersey and many loving nieces and nephews and her great niece and nephew, Riley and Mica, who brought her joy.

She is also survived by her lifelong friends who are considered family; Nancy and Jim Vivo and their six children and the three children of their departed friends Kay and Frank Audia.

A private burial will be held at St. Philip and St. James Cemetery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

All Caring Hospice Foundation * 6715 Tippecanoe Rd, Suite B-101 Youngstown, Ohio 44406

“God has you in his Keeping, we have you in our Hearts”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

