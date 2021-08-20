Lillian A. Braydich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian A. Braydich, 94, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 16 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Lillian was born January 25, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Basil and Anna Magal Chesok.

She was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a 1948 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

While raising her five sons, Lillian was the head nurse at the Ursuline Motherhouse in Canfield.

Lillian was a member of St. Dominic Church, Infant Jesus of Prague, St. Elizabeth Alumni Association and past president of the Taft Elementary P.T.A.

Her husband Rudolph J. Braydich, whom she married August 20, 1949, at St. Michael’s Church in Campbell, passed away November 26, 1966.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Dr. Rudy (Jayne) Braydich of Canfield, Lt. Col Michael (Rebecca) Braydich of Waynesville, Tom (Patti) Braydich of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Dr. Mark (Rose) Braydich of Struthers; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Lillian is preceded in death by a son, James Braydich and sisters, Sophie Cimino and Mary Cegledy.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Dominic Church celebrated by Rev. Carlos Quijano.

Private interment was at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Lillian’s memory to St. Vincent De Paul, 208 W. Front Street, Youngstown OH 44503, St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 or The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

