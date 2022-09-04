POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo F. Gratz, 98, of Poland, passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way with his family by his side.

Leo was born on April 19, 1924, the son of Oscar and Anna Simon Gratz.

He was a South High School graduate and attended Kenyon College.

Leo achieved the rank of 2nd Lt. serving in WWII and Korean War as a navigator/bombardier. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Flying cross. He flew his last mission on Christmas Eve, 1952.

He married the love of his life, Mary Agnes Myers, on August 13, 1949.

Leo worked in the Youngstown Sheet & Tube steel mill and upon returning home from service, worked his way up to Manager of General Accounting for Youngstown Sheet & Tube. Upon retiring, he worked for Spike Industry maintaining their books.

He was a lifelong resident of Struthers and served as an adult server for St. Nicholas Church and also assisted with maintaining their finances. Over the last 10 years, he became a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

He was well known for his pie baking and his ability for building or fixing anything around the house. He liked waterskiing and fishing trips to Canada and he loved going dancing with his wife. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and treating everyone to Sunday breakfast or going out for dinner.

Leo leaves behind his son, Gerald Gratz of Poland and a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Robert Kalasky of Struthers; six grandchildren, Michelle, Jerry and James Gratz, Caitlin (Taylor) Dunnavant, Kelsey (Anthony) Moreton, Carleen Kalasky and fiancé, Chris Staley. He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Archer and Ranger Gratz and James, Maren and Lilo Moreton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Bernard; a daughter, Mary Patricia; daughter-in-law, Mary Helen Gratz and a granddaughter, Kathleen Gratz. He was also preceded by his brothers, Jerome and his twin, Joseph and his sisters, Dorothy Malone, Delores Thornton, Thelma Thornton, Anna Schmitt, Rita Rozum and Bertha Amendol

The family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at Poland Way for going above and beyond taking care of Leo over the past 10 months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations to be made to Buckeye Hospice & Palliative Care, 3379 South Main Street, Suit A&B Mineral Ridge, OH 4440 or American Legion Post 15, 44 Centennial Drive, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday September 8, 2022, at Holy Family church, 2729 Center Road, Poland.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends of Leo may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Gratz family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leo F. Gratz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.