Lawrence Nastoff, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” Nastoff, 85, of Austintown, passed peacefully early Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, at Briarfield Manor.

Larry was born August 2, 1935, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Andrew and Virginia Bernard Nastoff.

He was in the automobile business for over 55 years beginning at Keener Motors in 1949, retiring from Youngstown Buick, Pontiac, GMC & Sweeney Chevrolet.

He was a member of the Executive Sales Society and Legion of Leaders. He was an Elk and commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1963.

Larry was a life member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed raising oriental bonsai’s, he also enjoyed Nascar Racing.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church where he and his wife, Delores J. Lockhart were married over 67 years ago, sadly she passed May 17, 2020.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Michael (Debra) Nastoff of Austintown and Stephen (Rene’) Nastoff of Duncansville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Nastoff.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask, and to maintain all social -distancing guidelines mandated by our Governor (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Funeral services for Larry will be private celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters, interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Larry’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

