YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. McKenna, 91 passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 15, at his home.

Larry was born March 15, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence and Marie Danko McKenna.

He attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948. After graduation, Larry received a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State and a master’s degree from Westminster College.

He taught Latin, English and Spanish at Chaney High School, The Rayen School and St. John’s in Ashtabula, in addition he taught English for six years at Youngstown State.

Larry was a member of St. Dominic Church and the Lake Milton Boat Club, where he enjoyed water skiing, diving and swimming. During his time off from school, Larry enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, Mexico, and California.

He was an Army veteran and served as a chaplain for the American Legion.

Larry was one the most kindhearted people you would ever want to meet and helped countless people though out his life.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, James (Sandra) McKenna of Austintown; nephews, Mike (Sharon) McKenna of Bay Village, Robert McKenna of Girard and Brian McKenna of Austintown; great-nephew, Everest McKenna; great-nieces, Allison McKenna and Angela McKenna with whom he had a special bond with and a close friend, Kathy Alicca.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Dominic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia. Military Honors will be presented after Mass.

A private interment will be Monday, January 23 at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made to St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

