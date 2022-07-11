YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Buzzy” Davis passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, July 8, 2022, in Virginia Beach surrounded by his family. He passed away after a nine-month battle with ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease).

He was born November 23, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of George S. and Dorothy E. Davis.

He attended and graduated from East High School.

While still a boy, he met Shirley Mihin, the love of his life. Her father was not so impressed, so with the help of her mother and dates with Shirley and her seven year old brother, they blossomed and love grew. And that love grew between all of them and Buzzy became family. They married August 19, 1967 and the rest as they say is history. One of the greatest love affairs most had ever seen. Some same Bogey and Bacall, we say Shirley and Buzzy.

Buzzy was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1969 and served his country in Vietnam. He ended his military career back in Youngstown, Ohio.

After working at GM, he found his true calling and became a Youngstown Police Officer. He worked a regular beat on the east side of Youngstown, worked in the Traffic Division, Undercover Narcotics and right before his retirement he was the Special Investigator for the Prosecutor. All of this while attending Youngstown State to get his degree in Criminal Justice. Buzzy would tell story after story about his days at the YPD, he said it was the best time of his life.

After a very brief retirement and urging by Shirley to “go back to work” he became a Special Investigator for the Progressive Insurance Company in Canfield, Ohio. Buzzy continued with Progressive and enjoyed the people, the investigation and the job in general. He worked until 2006 when he then retired to take care of his beloved wife who was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

He was by her side always and up until the very end in 2011. Buzzy always referred to Shirley, Sherry and Katie as his girls.

Buzzy leaves behind his loving daughter, Sherry Davis of Virginia Beach and beloved granddaughter, Katie Davis, also of Virginia Beach. He also leaves his wonderful dog, Molly, who has been his loving companion since the loss of his wife. Molly will be with Sherry and will enjoy all the treats she wants with days walking along the beach. Buzzy also leaves behind a sister-in-law, brother-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews along with countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Davis; his in-laws, his mother and father and all his siblings.

Buzzy enjoyed frequent visits to Virginia Beach to spend time with his girls, Sherry and Katie. Buzzy also enjoyed spending his winters in The Villages. He introduced many of his friends to The Villages and brought the whole gang down with him. Live music and dancing were always something that he loved. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was kind, gentle and always willing to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on or an ear to bend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. We love you Buzzy RIP.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, Saturday July 16, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Joseph S. Rudjak at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostle Parish, St. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence ” Buzzy” Davis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.