Laura Schindell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurencia Dela Vega Schindell, surrounded by her grandchildren and family, passed away on Monday, June 29 at her home in Boardman.

Laura, born in 1942, was originally from Zamboanga in the Republic of the Philippines.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Schindell of Youngstown, Ohio, she leaves behind two children John and Heather Schindell; five grandchildren, Joshua, Abby, Colton, Caleb and Nyla.

Laura met and eventually married her husband Ray while he was stationed in the Philippines working for the American Red Cross.

In addition to growing up in the Philippines, Laura has lived at the New Cumberland Army Depot in Pennsylvania, Cavati City and then Subic Bay in the Republic of the Philippines, Fort Knox in Kentucky, Fort Campbell in Lawrenceburg Indiana, Aiea in Hawaii, then back to Subic Bay in the Philippines and Soul Korea, before retiring to Boardman Ohio.

Laura, primarily a homemaker, is fluent in four languages and had a degree in cosmetology. She has also generously volunteered her time to various charities including an instrumental role escorting unaccompanied minors during the evacuation of Naval Station Subic Bay during the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991.

Laura will be missed by friends and family both here and overseas.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home on Market Street in Boardman from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. with a service directly afterward from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be recorded and made available through an email link.

It’s hard to put into words how much Laura loved and embraced her life. She always had a kind word and funny story to share with those around her. She will be deeply missed.

