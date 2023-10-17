YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Ray Campbell, Sr., 73 passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

He was born December 3, 1949, in Hampton, Tennessee, a son of Martha Blaylock.

After graduating from high school, Larry enlisted in the Army, serving in Vietnan, where he received several medals for gallantry and the Purple Heart for being wounded in action.

Upon his return from military service, Larry moved to Youngstown and drove a truck for Roadway Express in North Lima.

He enjoyed his summers on Lake Erie on his boat “Bourbon and Water” and spent his winters in Florida.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Larry (Rebecca) Campbell, Jr.; daughter, Vanessa; grandsons, Hunter and Chase; brother, David (April) Blaylock and sister, Tammy (Mike) Roberts.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.\. Thursday October 19, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. followed by Military honors from the United States Army.

Family and friends of Larry may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Ray Campbell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.