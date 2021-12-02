Larry J. Hane, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry J. Hane, Sr.,78 passed away peacefully Monday evening November 29, 2021.

Larry was born July 12, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of George Hane and Chauncey and Edith Woods Adams.

He drove truck for Joshen Paper Co.

Larry loved to dance, fish, singing with the Stephen Foster Barbershop chorus, playing Santa Claus and collecting toys to give away.

He was a member of Boardman Baptist Church. Along with his wife, Ellie J. Carter, whom he married March 24, 2012, Larry leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Robin (Warren) McCall of Mineral Ridge, Tracie Davis of Mineral Ridge and Annette (Michael) Stankus of Howland, son Larry “Joe” (Sonya) Hane, Jr. of Newton Falls, stepdaughters Amy (Greg) DeRhodes of Freemont, Gwen (Jason) Swiger of Salem and Holly (Steve) Albaugh of Greenford, brother Richard Adams of Dresden, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Larry leaves several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a son-in-law Chuck Davis, brothers Neil Hane and George Hane and Lyle Hane and sisters Evangeline Hane, Beverly Setle, Clara Glaze, Sandy Love, Shirl Adams and Vickie Danso.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday December 5, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Larry’s family wishes to thank the staffs at Beeghly Oaks and Traditions Health Hospice for their care and compassion.

Memorial tributes can be made in Larry’s memory to Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit & Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Son Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

