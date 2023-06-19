BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lance C. George, 51, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Born August 23, 1971, in Youngstown, Lance was the son of Charles and Alice George and a Boardman resident for the past ten years.

Lance was a creative, old soul who danced to the beat of his own drum and lived completely on his own terms. He could always be counted on for a sarcastic quip or a deep conversation. He was a man of many interests and the things he loved, he loved deeply, most of all music, and especially that of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead. To him, there was no place greater than a live concert where he could immerse himself in the songs of his favorite artists and the company of good friends and strangers alike.

He was a man of great taste and vast knowledge, of compassion and empathy, and he will be hugely missed by the family he leaves behind, his mother, Alice “Cookie” George; sisters, Renee’ and Lisa; nephews, Julian, Hunter, Gino, Dylan, Dante and great-nephew Gino, Jr.

He is reunited with his father, Charles George, and hopefully a fine cigar.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Lance’s life and memory will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lance C. George, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.