L. Lucille (Bauder) Leonhart, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – L. Lucille Leonhart, 97, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born February 12, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of E.G. and Margaret Bauder.

A 1942 South High School graduate, she worked for the Sheet and Tube in the payroll department.

On December 26, 1946, she married her husband Donald, a marriage that lasted almost 53 years until his passing on October 5, 1999.

Lucille was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling in the mixed doubles league at West Side Lanes and was an avid bridge player. She sold Avon for many years and won many blue ribbons for her flower arranging and cake decorating. She enjoyed being the longtime scorekeeper for the Central Christian Church softball team and was proud to be a forty-plus-year breast cancer survivor. She was a member of Tippecanoe Country Club, The Youngstown Club and Central Christian and Disciples Christian Churches. Finally, she was the best mother anyone could ever have.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories to her three children, Al Leonhart, Dale Leonhart and Donna (John) Volchko as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Glen.

The family would like to thank the wonderful care given by all the Hospice nurses during her last two weeks, and to the two remarkable women who were her in-home caregivers, Judy and Mary. The family thanks you all very much.

Private services were held, with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley or to Disciples Christian Church of Boardman.

