Kunigunda “Gundi” Parks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kunigunda “Gundi” Parks, 88, of Youngstown, passed on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Gundi was born in Bamberg, Germany, on May 30, 1933, the daughter of the late George and Barbara (Stenglien) Deutsch and moved to the United States on July 8, 1958.

Gundi graduated from high school and was a licensed seamstress, she worked at GM, Lordstown plant for 17 years on the assembly line.

She was a longtime member of St. Christine Church, the Youngstown Manacor Club and senior citizen group at St. Christine.

Gundi leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, William (Anette) Parks of Clearwater Florida and James E. (Lisa) Parks, Jr., of Boardman and her grandchildren, Jason, Brent, Shane and Troy Parks and Joseph and Phylis Nigro.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Parks, Sr., whom she married July 9, 1957, in Bamberg Germany, he served eight years in the Military and was a U.S. Postal worker, sadly he passed away July 5, 1992; Gundi was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Parks and her sister, Anna Kestler.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

