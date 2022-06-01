BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine C. Dailey, 53, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 23, 1968, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas J. Dailey and Elizabeth Claire Vimmerstedt.

She was a 1987 graduate of Poland High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Kristine moved to Florida to work in the hospitality field and further her education. Wanting to be with her family, Kristine, moved back to the area where she worked at the Holiday Inn in Boardman and more recently at the new Combine Brothers restaurant in Boardman.

She had a big heart and loved spending time with family and friends and going to the beach, especially Cape May in the summers. An amateur photographer, Kristine took thousands of pictures for all to enjoy.

Along with her parents, Kristine leaves to cherish her memory, her loving son, Christopher Dailey; sisters, Kelly (Robert) LaRubbio and Kimberly (Chris Dennison) Dailey; brothers, Thomas (Faith) Dailey II and Trey Dailey; grandmother, Mary Norma Dailey; nieces, Alyssa LaRubbio and Sara Dailey; nephews, Robert LaRubbio II, Thomas George and Bo Dailey; great-nephews, Sage and Leo LaRubbio and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were dear to her heart, including her grandparents, James and Elizabeth Vimmerstedt and Donald Dailey and her great-grandmother, Mae Fleming, who preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. There will be a funeral service following at 12:00 Noon officiated by Deacon Paul Lisko.

