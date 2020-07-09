Kimberly Jean Walter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Jean McMahon Walter, 55, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Kimberly was born in Youngstown, to Margaret and Jack McMahon, September 22, 1964.

She attended Austintown Schools.

She married and raised a family with the love of her life, whom she lost in 2001.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Walter; her parents, Margaret and Jack McMahon; her sisters, Linda McMahon and Karen Paolone and her brother, John McMahon.



She is survived and dearly missed by her daughters, Traci and Danielle Walter and Tina McMahon; her grandchildren, Tyler Day, Nolan Tamburino, Anthony, Brandon and Omari Harris; her stepmother, Kathy McMahon and her nieces and nephews, Kailyn McMahon, Nikki Harry, John McMahon, and Courtney, Jennifer and Bernie Walter.



A private memorial will be held for family and close friends Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Lakeview Assembly of God, 17930 Mahoning Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429.



Flowers, condolences and donations can be made directly to the family at 616 NE River Road, Lake Milton, OH 44429.



The family wishes to thank Fox Funeral Home, the Salem Regional Medical Center team and all of our friends and family for your love and support.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

