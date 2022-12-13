YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kieran Sullivan-Canacci died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her children.

She was born on March 13, 1943, to Michael and Marion Tyndal Carney. One of eight children, she grew up on the Northside of Youngstown, attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961.

She married Thomas Sullivan, Sr. on October 1, 1966.

As a teenager, Kieran worked at the Five and Dime in Youngstown. She went on to work for GMAC, and after the passing of her husband Tom, she took over the editor’s position with Homes Illustrated and remained the editor until the company ceased operations in 1982. Kieran went on to hold several positions in the Boardman Local school District until her retirement in 2012.

Always active in her children’s’ activities, Kieran spent many summer evenings as a timer for swim meets at Applewood Swim Club. She was the chairwoman of the Glenwood Peddler Craft Show as well as an active member of the Boardman school’s PTA and Booster associations while her children were in school.

An active member of St. Luke Church, Kieran was the Irish Rose in the pasta booth at the yearly summer festivals. She was a member of the Applewood Garden Club, and after her move to Tega Cay, South Carolina, enjoyed the Pinochle Card Club, and served with the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, where she attended Mass with her daughter and son-in-law.

Kieran treasured her family, and adored her 13 grandchildren, especially enjoying baking cookies and other treats with them. A fierce competitor when family games were played, she played to win, but if she lost, she tried to be gracious! Her candy bowl was always full, and friends and family of all ages knew they could help themselves. Possessed of a sharp wit, Kieran held her own when put into new social situations and was admired for her spunky determination to be present at important family events and holidays if she possibly could. A highlight of a recent summer was when Kieran gathered her children and their families for a week of fun and sun in Cherry Grove, South Carolina. The big oceanfront house was a beehive of activity, and she was right in the middle of it. A kind person, she was often a listening ear for those who needed to share a worry, a sorrow, or a piece of joyful news.

She leaves four children to cherish her memory; Tom (Valerie) Sullivan of Boardman, Maggie (Dann) Dunn of Tega Cay, South Carolina, Paul (Andrea) Sullivan of North Canton, Anthony Canacci of Boardman, her grandchildren Kathleen, Faith, Tommy, and Colleen Sullivan of Boardman, Jackie, Payton, and Abby Sullivan of North Canton, Anthony, Natalie, Katie, Ethan, Vinny, and Carmen Canacci of Canfield, and one great grandchild due to arrive in March. She leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish her memories.

Kieran also leaves her brothers Jim (Marlene), Carney, Tim (Barb) Carney, sisters Peg McVicker, Maureen (Dick) O’Connor, in-laws, Marcie Carney, Paul (Kathleen) Sullivan, Jim (Anne) Sullivan, Kate (Denny) Pavlich, and Bob (Eileen) Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Sullivan, her parents Michael and Marion Carney, her in-laws Paul and Frances Sullivan, her brother Bill Carney, and sisters Honey Bartholomew, and Barbara Mathews.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 18, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Monday December 19, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Luke church 5235 South Ave. Boardman.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kieran M. Sullivan – Canacci, please visit our floral store.