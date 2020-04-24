Kevin John Cahill, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Br. Kevin John Cahill, S.S.P. died at the age of 83 on April 6, Monday of Holy Week, at Carmel Richmond Nursing Home in Staten Island, New York.

He was born on October 29, 1936 to John and Ruth Whalen. The family is made up of two sisters, Dolores and Ruthann and a brother, Philip.

At 19, he joined the Society of St. Paul on September 3, 1955 at the Staten Island, New York community. He attended his novitiate in Canfield, Ohio, where on September 8, 1958 he made his first religious profession assuming the name “Kevin” as from then on, he would be commonly known. On September 8, 1963, he professed his religious vows perpetually in Staten Island, where he remained engaged in typography for five years and eventually, he would take over the direction of that department.

In 1968, when the Province launched into the film apostolate, Br. Kevin, along with three other Paulines, laid the foundations for Alba House Communication in Canfield, Ohio. In those years he opened bookstores in the diocese of Youngstown at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Eastwood Mall in Niles and near the Belden Tower Mall in North Canton. (Later the North Canton store would close, and he would open the store on the property of the Society of St. Paul in Canfield, Ohio.)

Over the years he attended several specialization courses in subjects such as publishing, communications, educational media, advertising, technology, and training programs for teachers of religion. Twice he was elected a Provincial Councilor. From 1980-1988 he was coordinator of Formation and Vocation Director. At the end of his mandate in 1988 he was assigned to the marketing department for St Pauls/Alba House Publishing in Staten Island.

During that time, he opened bookstores at several locations in Manhattan, the last one located near the World Trade Towers in lower Manhattan. After 9/11 the store had to close due to the changes in that area. He then organized an online marketing system to promote St Pauls Publishing. This included a weekly newsletter by email.

During the last period of his life he was living in the Carmel Richmond Nursing Home. On the evening of April 5, he was apparently well but the next morning the medical staff found him lifeless in bed. He was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Br. Kevin will be buried with his family on Staten Island.

A memorial service will be held by his fellow Pauline Fathers and Brothers at St. Paul Monastery, Canfield, Ohio when the current situation allows.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

