YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Spencer died peacefully at the Hospice House on April 10, 2023.

He was born on March 29, 1941in Youngstown, the son of (Margaret (Mag) and George Spencer.

He graduated from Mooney High School in 1960

Kenneth retired after 44 years at General Extrusions and then worked as a truck driver for York Mahoning, and finally worked part-time driving the bus for Purple Cat, a job he really loved.

He was married to his beloved wife Ruth for 61½ years; she was his love story.

A devout Catholic; Kenneth was a parishioner of St. Christine Church for over 60 years. Faith was always first.

He was a selfless man and always wanted the best for his children.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory his wife Ruth; his children Kathy Buday of Parma, Kenneth (Coreina) Spencer of Akron, Sandy (Joe) Rossetti of Akron, Debbie (Leo) Napolitano of Canfield and Diane Ryan of Boardman; grandchildren Candance (Tyler) Boilanger, Marissa Rossetti, Joey Rossetti, Tyler Napolitano, Matthew Napolitano, Hanna Ryan and Gabby Ryan; great grandchildren Liliana and Dominic Boilanger; and brothers George (Peewee) Spencer, Billy (Lou) Spencer, Terry (Tia) Spencer , sisters-in-law Denise Spencer and Babe Spencer..

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his brothers Jim and Dennis and son-in-law Tony Buday.

Kenneth was loved by anyone who knew him and had unbelievable patience and was forever in a good mood. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, vacations, and spending time with his family. He drove all over to watch his grandkids in cross country, track, Lacrosse, softball and more. He loved Notre Dame! But most of all he loved his wife!

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday April 14, 2023, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM.

Material tributes can be made in Kenneth’s memory to the Purple Cats’ non-profit program The Golden String, Inc., 32 5th Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

