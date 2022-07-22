YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Kenny” Cherpack passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He was born in Youngstown, son of Frank and Margaret Markovich Cherpack and brother to Doloris Landis.

He graduated from South High School and worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

Kenneth was an avid hunter, fisherman and boating enthusiast. He was a past member of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, as well as a past member of Conneaut Boat Club.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Dr. Frank Cherpack; his daughter, Jeanine McCleery; his long-time companion, Elaine Wells; his nieces, Sharyn Landis and Karen Potts, as well as his grandchildren, Austin and Cooper McCleery. Kenneth also leaves behind the memory of his sociable and colorful personality that will truly be missed by his friends in Youngstown and beyond.

Kenneth will be laid to rest at Tod Cemetery and a private memorial service will be held by his family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

