YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Boros, Sr., 71 passed away peacefully Saturday evening, February 12, 2022.

Kenneth was born February 28, 1950, a son of Nicholas and Edith Dahms Boros.

He was a millwright for Republic Engineered Steel in Canton.

While he lived in Youngstown, Kenneth was a member of St. Edward Church.

Kenneth enjoyed riding around in his golf cart with his dog, Jager and spending time on his boat.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea, where he received the Marksman Badge.

His wife, the former Susan Marie Rouan, whom he married April 26, 1980, passed away May 29, 2009.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Nicholas E. Boros and a brother, Ray Boros.

Along with his parents and wife, Kenneth is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Boros, Jr. and brothers, Gene and Larry Boros.

Family and Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 18 at the Fox Funeral Home and from 9:15 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19 at St. Edward Church, 238 Tod Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Very Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Kenneth’s memory to Lions Club International, 300 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.