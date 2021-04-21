Kelly Banks, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly (Myrtle Green) Banks, 71, formerly of Youngstown, died on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Kelly was born on June 23, 1949 in Youngstown, the daughter of Henry W. and Rose Marie Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Banks, Jr., of whom she was married to for 35 years and a brother-in-law, Paul Centric.

Kelly is survived by her sister, Carol Centric of Cleveland; a nephew, Paul Centric of Columbus; a niece, Jennifer Dieterle of Georgia and three stepchildren, Suzette Darden of Florida, Robert F. Banks III of Florida and Michele (Jim) Joint of South Dakota, along with other family and friends.

Kelly was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was a caregiver working for several local agencies providing home health care to the area’s aging and disabled population for 30+ years. Kelly enjoyed helping others and took pride in her work as an STNA.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours for Kelly on Friday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Fr. Edward Noga at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

She will be interred at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

