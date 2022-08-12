BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, in Boardman, for Kathryn Mason Stanos, 93, who passed away Tuesday, August 9 at St. Elizabeth Health Center after a brief illness.

Kathryn Mason Stanos was born March 31, 1929, in Weirton, West Virginia, the daughter of Nicholas Mason and Artemis Mavroudie Mason, immigrants from Athens, Greece and the region of Asia Minor. Returning to the United State after a short time in Greece she lived in Warren, Ohio before being raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Kathryn graduated from Sharon High School (1948) and later attended Penn Hall School for Girls in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, before receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature and Education in 1952 at Penn State College, where she was also a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

Kathryn was later a librarian at Cornell University Medical College in New York City.



At a mutual friend’s wedding, she met Steven P. Stanos, an attorney and the couple was later married May 4, 1963, at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church. The wedding was officiated by His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos, at the time the head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North and South America. Kathryn and Steven went on to raise four children in Boardman where their family was active with their church and community.

Kathryn was a charter member of the Angels of Easter Seals and a long-time member of the Mahoning County Bar Auxiliary. She served on PTA and Tippecanoe Country Club committees and was active with her local Alpha Xi Delta Sorority Alumni Association. She was a member of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman, Ohio and served on the Ladies Philoptochos Society, as well as committees supporting her church, Orthodox faith and Greek American heritage. Kathryn was a proud supporter for many years of the Butler Institute of American Art where she served as a docent and volunteer.

She leaves a daughter, Artemis (John) Anos of Hinsdale, Illinois; three sons, Dr. Peter Stanos of Boardman, architect, Nicholas (Valerie) Stanos of New York and Dr. Steven (Dr. Sarah) Stanos, Jr. of Seattle, Washington; 11 cherished grandchildren, Sophia, Nicholas, Mary Kathryn, Steven Patrick, Elena, Diana, Margaret, Elisabeth, Evelyn, Spiro and Artemis and many nieces and nephews.



Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Steven (2007); her brother, Dr. Spiro Mason (2002); her beloved mother, Artemis Mason (2010) and father, Nicholas Mason (1976).

Kathryn was the proud and loving matriarch of her family and enjoyed life to the fullest including traveling to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of style, a deep appreciation of the arts, and was a consummate homemaker who loved to entertain at her home of 54 years. She enjoyed going to the movies, attending lectures at the Butler, reading, discussing politics, weekly brunch with her “Sunday Group” from church and remained active with her “Butler Group” friends.

Kathryn enjoyed her time with her caregiver, Renee Khoury and the family is blessed by the compassion, dedication and love Renee shared with their mother.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, Endowment Fund, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family and friends of Kathryn may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Stanos family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Mason Stanos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.