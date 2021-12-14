STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Jane Bresnahan Rubicky Krall passed peacefully at the Hospice House on Monday, December 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Kathryn was born December 19, 1927, in Struthers, the daughter of John R. and Kathryn Wagner Bresnahan, she was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1946 graduate of Struthers High School, she worked for Hynes Steel, Loblaws Grocery Store and then Ohio Edison.

Kathryn was a long-time member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna, St. Vincent DePaul society and a member of the Mahoning County Right to Life.

She married her husband, John M. Rubicky, on October 13, 1951, at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, sadly he passed away December 28, 1998. She then married her husband, Harry Krall, April 17, 2006 and he passed December 29, 2017.

The world lost one of the great ones! Aunt Kay was larger than life, she gave the warmest hugs, had the best laugh, made sure you knew she was praying for you (because you probably needed it) and always, always had a twinkle in her eye. She’d never hung up the phone without telling you how much she loved you.

Aunt Kay was a second mother to all nieces and nephews. If you were lucky enough to call her your aunt, she treated you like one of her own. She was the matriarch of the family and so much more. She was a lover of amusement parks and so enjoyed watching all the young ones on rides. She was the baker of Christmas pumpkin bread for all, the roller of kolache, the stuffer of pigs in the blanket, the card player, the lover of Las Vegas entertainment and the music of Golden String Radio.

She will be missed something fierce, but we all know she is in a place she has always believed so strongly in and reunited with so many who have been waiting for her to join them.

Besides her parents and her husband’s, Kathryn was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Hamilton McIntire and three brothers John, Earl and William Bresnahan.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna OH 44473, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church, celebrated by Reverend Joshua Houck.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Kathryn’s memory to Right to Life of Mahoning County, P.O. Box 1074, Youngstown, OH 44501 or Golden String, Inc., 16 South Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

The family of Kathryn would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the hard-working staff at the Inn at Glen Ellen and the Briarfield Place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

