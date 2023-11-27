YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Humphries Wells, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday morning November 26,2023, with her loving family by her side.

Kathleen was born December 11, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William E. and Coletta R. Fleming Humphries.

She was a 1970 graduate of Chaney High School.

She enjoyed long drives through Mill Creek Park, cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with family and friends. Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Stanley E. Wells, daughter Danielle Tesyk, brothers Donald (Paula) Humphries and Martin (Gerry) Humphries, grandchildren Austin Beatty, Logan Beatty, Trenton Beatty, Bella Beatty and Jaxson Beatty and her dog Lucky. She is preceded in death by a sister Barbara Hagan.

Family and Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 30, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Kathleen may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for Wells the family.

