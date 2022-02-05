YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Kane passed peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Canfield Health Care.

She was born in Youngstown on December 2, 1944, the daughter of John A. and Coaina Marley Kane, Sr., she was a lifelong area resident.

Kathleen graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School, class of 1962.

She worked for Republic Hose from 1962 – 1990, she then worked for Shell gas for seven years and Smoker Friendly for six years, retiring in 2011.

Kathleen was a longtime member of St. Christine Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her twin sister, Eileen Kane Tiratto whom she made her home with and her brother, John” Jack” (Pauline) Kane of Austintown.

Kathleen also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Helen (Paul) Huffer and Rosanne (Ronald) Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday February 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown OH 44511 celebrated by Reverend John Jerek.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Home 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends of Kathleen may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Kane family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.