Kathleen George Gondel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen George Gondel, 79, passed away on Thursday August 12, 2021.

Kathleen was born on July 16, 1942, in Youngstown, daughter of Frederick and Anne Drummond George.

After attending Cardinal Mooney High School, Kathleen raised her children and later worked in Customer Service for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Kathleen married Thomas Gondel on September 7, 1968, and they made their home on the South Side of Youngstown.

Kind and selfless, Kathleen was a wonderful mother and friend. She was proud of her Irish heritage and known for her cooking and easy-going nature.

Kathleen is survived by her children Michael Gondel, Joseph Gondel and Therese (Samuel) Snow; her siblings Robert George, Brian George and Colleen (Gene) O’Dea, and sister-in-law Beth (Alan) Hauck as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne (Drummond) and Frederick George and her husband Thomas Gondel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday September 9, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church 77 E. Lucius Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Kathlleen will be buried next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

