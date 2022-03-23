YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Dragoman, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, March 19, 2022, at her home in New York City, surrounded by her family in the care of Hospice.

Born on June 24, 1944, Kathleen was the daughter of Anna Frances (Weber) Brahney and Paul Eugene Brahney.

She attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School. Upon graduating from Ursuline High School in 1962, she entered the convent of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. She graduated from Youngstown State University in 1965 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She completed her Master’s Degree in Gifted and Talented Education from YSU as well. She pursued additional coursework at the University of Dayton, Kent State and Walsh College as part of her dedication to lifelong learning and continuous professional development.

Kathleen began her teaching career as Sr. Mary Joachim at St. Patrick School (Oakhill). After leaving the convent, she taught for the Youngstown City School System (East High School) and for the Mad River-Green School System (Enon Valley, Ohio). The majority of her career was in the Poland School System where students nominated her for the WFMJ Class Act Award and the community honored her as Teacher of the Year. Upon retirement, Kathleen became an adjunct in the Counseling Department (Reading and Study Skills) at Youngstown State University for an additional 12 years guiding students through a smooth college transition.

During her teaching career, she served as President of the Poland Education Association and enjoyed the challenges of negotiating contract issues. She was a member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown and led the local chapter as President for several years. She dedicated many years of volunteer service to the Butler Institute of American Art. She also cherished her time contributing to the work of the Canfield Friends of the Library and organized their first annual Mah Jong Tournament fundraiser.

Kathleen was a proud lifelong resident of Youngstown but relocated to Manhattan in 2019 to be closer to her daughters on the east coast. From a distance she maintained connections to her dear Youngstown family and friends, even continuing to participate in the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown and Canfield Library Book Clubs.

Kathleen was a bright light in the world and touched many lives as a teacher, leader, activist, arts lover and supporter, friend and family member.

She leaves her daughters, Dr. Monica Dragoman (Bailey Wier) and Liana Dragoman.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Frances Brahney; father, Paul Eugene Brahney; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Ann (William) McQuade and brother, James Brahney.

She is survived by her sister Nancy and Tom Varley, as well as her sister-in-law, Carolyn Brahney, along with her nieces, nephews, cousins and a community of treasured friends.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home.

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, additional calling hours at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown and the Library Foundation of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

