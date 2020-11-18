Kathleen Buckley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Buckely passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at AustinWoods.

Kathleen was born December 18, 1941 in Youngstown, daughter of Harold and Louise Blum Griffith; she was a lifelong area resident.

She married her husband, Charles J. Buckley, on October 26, 1963 at St. Charles Church; sadly he passed away October 2, 2009.

Kathleen worked at the A&P and at Wittenauers Pharmacy as a cashier; she retired from American Church in 1999.

She enjoyed reading, listen to music, loved Harry Potter, loved animals, especially her grandcats and granddogs and she was also an avid bird watcher.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughters, Beth Bondar (Kyle Kelvington) of Youngstown and Amy (John) Radosevich of Fort Myers, Florida; brother, James (Barb) Griffith of Youngstown and her beloved cat, Charlie and the Pollifrone family that she thought of as her own. Family was everything to Kathleen. She also leaves her grandchildren, Scott Bondar, Ronald (Rosie) Radosevich and Robbie Radosevich; seven great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Al Bondar who passed on November 14, 2014.

Special thank you to Doug and Jan Zolla for the care they have shown mom during her illness.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Paul Lisko at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor, (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Kathleen’s family has request material tributes be given to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers OH 44471.

