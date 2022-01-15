YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Hetrick departed us Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her eldest daughter’s home in Akron under the care of Crossroads Hospice.

She was born August 3, 1943, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of William and Mary Connelly Nelson.

Kathy worked at the Lordstown GM Plant and twice at the GE Lamp Plant on market Street, taking time off in between to raise her children. In later years she worked helping older people stay at home, many younger than herself.

She belonged to Sacred Heart Parish in Youngstown (now Saint Angela Marici) since 1968. She worked as the parish housekeeper and managed the bingo kitchen. She also served communion both at Mass and to those unable to come to church.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary Hetrick, three daughters, Christine M. (Bruce) Eitman, Tracy R. (Dominic) Macrano, Denise L. (Paul) Roberts and a son James D. Hetrick. She has nine grandchildren; Roxie (Mohamad) Al-Sharif, Adison Hetrick, Abagail Eitman, Liam Eitman, Dante Macrano, Bianca Macreno, Carmela Macrano, Hayden Hetrick and Rowan Hetrick. She leaves two sisters, Paulette of Florida and Coreen of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all her parent’s siblings.

Kathy lived a full and fruitful life. She loved most things in life, especially shopping, an occasional battle with a slot machine, and the beach.

The Lord said to his angels, “See coming here my girl Kathy, she knows me, and I know her, she fought hard to live but could no more, go now and prepare for her a place in my kingdom”.

A memorial mass at Saint Angela Marici will be held at a later date.

Memorial tributes can be made in Kathy’s memory to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care of Akron, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suit E. Uniontown, OH 44685.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

