Karen Lee Minehart, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lee Miller Minehart, 75 of Poland, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with her family at her side at the Hospice House.

Karen was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on May 19, 1946, the daughter of Frank and Madolyn Bickley Miller.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1964, Karen also attended South High School. She was a member of the Warriorettes Alumni Club. Karen also attended Youngstown State University.

Karen worked for Strouss’/Macy’s for 29 years and retired in 2011. She then worked for Clarins USA, Inc., as a retail sales coordinator and retired after seven years in 2020.

Karen was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday School and was a Deacon, she served on church mission trips in the states. Karen is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was a Deacon.

Karen’s favorite pass time was spending time with her family and grandkids and her friends. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, Aruba, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Mexico and trips with Bill to Las Vegas along with Patee & AJ. Veri. She also loved shopping at Talbots, cooking, baking pies and making cookies.

Karen married the love of her life, William “Bill” Minehart, on November 11, 1967, sadly he passed away September 3, 2015.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, Jeffrey (Jenn) Minehart, Mark (Kelly) Minehart and David (Jenn) Minehart, all of Poland and her grandchildren, Jack, Megan, Lauren, Matthew, Noah, Olivia and Bryan. She is also survived by her brother, Terry (Mary Gay) Miller and sister, Edie (Rich) Johnson, several nieces and nephews and close friends whose lives she touched in some way.

Besides her parents and her husband, Bill, Karen was preceded in death by her older brother, Frank (Priss) Miller.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, officiated by Pastor Adam Rodgers at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The Minehart family has request material tributes be given to the Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Karen may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Minehart family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen Lee (Miller) Minehart, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.