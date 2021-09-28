Justina “Jay” (Fait) Sova, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Justina “Jay” Sova announces her passing at Hospice of the Valley on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Justina was born on October 6, 1927, to Katherine and Joseph Fait, Sr., who both preceded her in death.

Justina grew up on the South Side of Youngstown, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, she worked as a buyer for McCrory’s downtown.

A Wilson classmate, Steve, introduced her to his brother, Joe, a serviceman just home from WWII. Justina and Joseph G. Sova were married on May 8, 1948 and were blessed with 37 years of marriage until her husband’s death in 1985.

Justina had many interests throughout her life, especially in taking Florida vacations yearly with family, and later, in visiting her daughter who lived in Ft. Myers. She was an avid Scrabble player and always welcomed a lively game of cards. Jay always put a high value on hospitality, not in the business sense, although she spent many years in catering with her friend Kitty. To her, hospitality meant love, cooking dinners for extended family with multiple food selections (and too much food), waiting until all had taken seconds before taking a plate, and baking kolaches for her children and others every year. A family picture almost always included a table! She would tell you that she had only three interests: 1.) her children, 2.) her grandchildren and 3.) her great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Donna Burbacher, Joann (Howard) Scheetz, Tom (Brenda) Sova and Elaine (Mark) Anderson; she leaves a sister, Eleanor Conroy of Boardman; she was the most loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and to 20 great-grandchildren; as well as an aunt to 10 nieces (two deceased) and eight nephews (two deceased).

Along with her parents and her husband; Justina was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Fait, Jr. and her son-in-law, Don Burbacher.

Justina’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 1, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

Visitation for friends and family is from 9:45 -10:45 a.m., at the church, with the funeral Mass held at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Please be aware that masks are required at the church for all attendants, even though they may be vaccinated.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, whose nurses cared for her in the weeks prior to her death, or the American Heart Association

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

