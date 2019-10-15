June G. Bushling, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, at St. Charles Church, Boardman, celebrated by Rev. Gerald M. DeLucia, for June G. Bushling, 93 of North Lima, who passed away peacefully Saturday evening, October 12, 2019.

June was born June 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edmond F. and Elizabeth Pervasnick Reardon.

She was a 1944 graduate of the Rayen School.

Living in the Youngstown area most of her life, she did move to Texas to go to work at Saks Fifth Avenue.

June was a member of St. Charles Church, the Resurrection Choir, Ladies Guild, Bereavement Committee, Over 55 Club at the church.

Her first husband, John “Mike” McTigue, whom she married June 2, 1945, passed away September 11, 1966; her second husband, Lewis H. Bushling, whom she married April 2, 1971, passed away August 26, 1991.

June leaves to cherish her memory sons, Terrance (Carole) McTigue of Boardman and James (Betsy) McTigue of North Lima; daughters, Mary Lynne Magee of Houston, Texas and Betty Lou Koneval of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Ethel McTigue of Katy, Texas; brother, Richard Reardon of Austintown and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, June is preceded in death by a son, John McTigue; brothers, Raymond L. and Edmond F. Reardon and a grandson, Kevin Crosetto.

Friends may call from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in June’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

June’s family wishes to the staffs of the Assumption Village, with special thanks to Heather and Cindy and Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and support.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.