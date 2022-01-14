YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June C. Snyder died peacefully January 13, 2022.

Born June 1, 1926, June spent her 95 years of life enthusiastically loving God and her family.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1944, married William Snyder on 1948, and spent the following 65 years building and loving her family.

Throughout her life, June was active in many aspects of Catholic parish life. She particularly enjoyed Eucharistic ministry, adoration, daily mass, and membership in the Third Order of St. Dominic.

She was the treasured mother of seven children and is survived by daughters Carol Seachrist (Daniel), Cheryl Baker (James), Mary Catherine Creps (Michael), Patti Eaglehouse (Edward), Mary Michelle Russell (Victor), Mary Jo Snyder and her son William Snyder (Marcia). June was the devoted grandmother of ten, and the delighted great grandmother of 15. She is also survived by her beloved brother, Fred M Winther (Susan).

June was loved and cherished by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.

June was predeceased by her husband, William and her parents, Catherine and Edwin Winther.

A private service and viewing for the immediate family will be held at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

