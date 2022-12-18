YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Davis, 56 passed away suddenly Friday evening, December 16, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born December 19, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward E. and Rose M. Davis Carter.

Judy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1984.

She graduated from Choffin in 2002, receiving a degree in nursing.

After graduation, Judy was a licensed practical nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital downtown for 20 years working on 5 west extension.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the beach and sitting around a bon fire listening to country music.

Along with her mother, Judy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Dennis D. Davis, Jr., whom she married May 4, 1985; children, Amanda L. (Brandon Bartos) Davis, Dennis E. (Nina Gonzalez) Davis, Jr. and Cory R. (Carie Stickle) Davis; brothers, Bernard “Bo” Carter and Richard Carter; sisters, Carla Carter and Brenda Carter and grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kayden, Kendall, Zayn, Colton, Will, Nevaeh and Alaynah.

She is preceded in death by her father; brother, Edward E. Carter and sister, Cheryl Lynn Hunt.

Funeral services and calling hours are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends of Judy may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Davis family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judy Ann Davis, please visit our floral store.