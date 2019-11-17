Judith (Zanders) Carrozzino, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loving mother and grandmother, Judith passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday morning, November 17, 2019.

Judith was born November 13, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of Myron and Helen Schroeder Zanders.

She was the Head of Preparations at the Oberlin College Library, from which she retired in 2008.

She attended The Gate Church and belonged to the Embroidery and Beaders Guild of the USA and taught beading and cross-stitch classes.

Judith leaves to cherish her memory a son, Anthony (Jennifer) Carrozzino; two daughters, Deborah (Buck) Turnbull (Hofmann) and Laura Lightner (Hofmann) (Craig Ohlemacher); grandchildren, Shelly Nitzsky, Sheena (Kyle) Burdick, Isabella and Carter Carrozzino and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Dale Nitzsky, Gracie Burdick and Dovelyn Lightner.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis A. Carrozzino Jr., who passed away March 17, 2017; son, Charles Hofmann and granddaughter, Alexandria Lightner.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To celebrate Judith’s life and all she meant to us, there will be a memorial service following calling hours on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Gary Mariano.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

