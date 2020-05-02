Judith Ruth DeGennaro, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ruth DeGennaro, 78 of Struthers, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She was born July 4, 1941 in Youngstown, daughter of William Mack and Eva Mae Mack.

She graduated from North Lima High School in 1959.

Judith worked as a pants presser for Crest Cleaners.

She enjoyed Casino’s, slot machines, recipes and Candy Crush.

Judith met Anthony C. “Buck” DeGennaro. They were married on February 16,1963, passing away February 16, 2005.

She is survived by her children, Tony, Daniel, Christine Berry, Andrea and Jennifer; one grandson, Chad Berry; brothers, Norman Mack and William Mack.

Due to our current health crisis a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Her family has asked for memorial tributes to be given to New Lease on Life 2773 E Midlothian Boulevard, Struthers, OH 44471.

The family has entrusted arrangements to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Ruth DeGennaro, please visit our tribute store.