YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Vanik, 84, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side Friday morning February 24, 2023.

She was born January 21, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret O’Leary Jones.

Judith was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church on Oak Hill Ave.

She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family. Family was the center of her life, and never missed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Deborah (Keith) Walters of New Middletown; son, Michael T. Vanik, of Youngstown; brother, Jack A. Jones of Hubbard; sister, Jeannie Popovnak of Austintown and grandchildren, Erin and Brandon Walters.

Judith is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret A. Jones and Kathryn Popovnak and brothers, Thomas and Daniel Jones. Her husband, Michael A. Vanik, whom she married January 21, 1964, passed away August 3, 2007.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday February 27, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

Prayers will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 28 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church celebrated by Rev Kevin Peters.

Material tributes can be made in Judith’s memory to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.