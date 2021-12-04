Judith L. LaCivita (Green), Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. LaCivita (Green), passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her residence in Boardman.

Judy was born July 15, 1951, the daughter of William and Eileen McCooey Green, she was a lifelong area resident, excluding time from 1988-1999, she lived in Lakewood, New York on Lake Chautauqua.

Judy always had a warm smile and a friendly word for everyone. Judy’s legacy in life was her love for her children, grandchildren and her passion for helping others.

In 2005, Judy traveled to New Orleans, with her sister, Janet and the American Red Cross, helping those in need affected by hurricane Katrina.

Judy was a devoted grandmother spending her time with her seven grandchildren and their families.

She will be sadly missed, a loving mother of Chad (Angelina) LaCivita, Michael (Rebecca) LaCivita and Daniel (Natalie) LaCivita.

Cherished grandmother of Chad, Mason, Carmella, Michael, Daniel, William and Jordyn LaCivita. Her brother, John Green and brother-in-law, Dave Greco. Dear aunt, loving cousin and cherished friend of many.

Besides her parents and stepmother, Neta Green, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Greco.

Family and friends may call Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., celebrated by Reverend Edward P. Noga.

Memorial donations can be made in Judy’s memory to the American Red Cross or St. Jude’s Hospitals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

