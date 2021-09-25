Judith Ella Collins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ella Collins passed away Thursday, September 23, at her residence.

Judith was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, daughter of Melvin Hill and Emma Mae McCormick and was loving raised by Forest and Florence Gilchrist.

She worked at Pilot Travel Center and enjoyed going on for long car rides with her husband Butch and spending time with her family.

She was a member of the Salvation Army on Glenwood Avenue and Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Post 213.

Judith leaves to cherish her memory her children, Judy E. (Dave) Bresko, Samuel Orr, Katrina (Jose) Montero, Salvatore Giampetro and Raymond (Sandy) Shapiro; brother, Harry Ferranti; grandchildren, David M. Bresko, Julianna (John) Stanchin, Sam Orr, Anthony Orr, Krystina Kortes, Shyla Montero, Shalynn Montero, Samantha Shapiro, April Shapiro and Sean Shapiro and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Judith is preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel C. Orr, Sr.; second husband, Carl “Butch” Collins; daughter, Judith Ella Orr; brothers, Melvin Ferranti and Philip Ferranti and sister, Charlotte Ladig.

Material tributes can be made in Judith’s memory to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.

Family and friends of Judith may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Collins family.

