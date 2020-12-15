BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita “Nita” Sesbreno, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Juanita, also affectionately known as “Mana”, was born December 27, 1933 in Escalante, Negros, Occidental, Philippines.

She was a proud American citizen and enjoyed getting dressed up to attend mass every Sunday at St. Charles Church in Boardman, Ohio where she was a member. She also belonged to F.A.O.N.E.O., Filipino American Organization of Northeast Ohio.

Mana could make anything grow and flourish under her green thumb. She was an excellent cook and was known for her especially delicious pistachio cake. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family whom she adored, and they returned their love for her ten-fold.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Emma (Bebot) Ypil, Wendy Perez, Gloria (Jerry) Cabasag; brother, Esperidion Canezares; grandchildren, Heljehanne Perez, Nikki Brind Ypil, Shari Yvonne Ypil, Yvonne Grace Perez, Jherianne May Cabasag, Jericho Joseph Cabasag, Jeremae April Cabasag, John Joseph Perez and Isabella Davis; great-grandchildren, John Robert Perez, Ethan Perez, Mikkael Perez, Fenj Yuan Suquillo and Mat Mat Cabasag and special friends, Angelo DeJoseph and John Mazei.

Along with her parents, Mana was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Perez and Gregorio Sesbreno and a son, Elberto “DoDong” Perez.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Ryan Furlong at St. Charles Church.

Material tributes can be made in Jaunita’s memory to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone to please wear a face mask and to please maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our Governor (6-feet apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

