BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Isabelle Barrett, 88, passed away in the early hours on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at The Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio.

Joyce was born and lived in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on January 23, 1935. She and her parents, Esther and Howard (Pete) Wiegel relocated to the Youngstown and Boardman area in 1937.

Joyce was a longtime member of St. Dominic’s Parish, where she attended church and grade school. She was a graduate of the class of 1952 Ursuline High School and went on to graduate from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1955 as a registered nurse. She continued her nursing studies and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in 1957.

Joyce worked for Bel-Park Anesthesia at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 39 years before moving on and spending a few years with Cafaro Memorial Hospital, then Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) as a prison nurse and providing in-home care to seniors in Ohio, Florida, New Mexico and Missouri. She was extremely proud of her 45+ year nursing career and loved getting together with former colleagues and talking about the old days.

For Joyce, her family was a priority. She worked nights so she could raise her children and participate in all their activities, taking part in creating and painting theatrical sets, fundraising and never missing a ballgame, dance recital or gymnastic events. Joyce loved drawing, arts and crafts, playing the piano, board games (especially Scrabble and 5 Crowns) and organizing neighborhood get-togethers. Her children and grandchildren were her life’s focus and she worried about and wanted to take care of them until the end, a truly devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to celebrate her Irish roots, listening to music, watching parades and attending Irish Bob’s festivities and Notre Dame games for over 40 years. In Joyce’s honor, her family shared one of her favorite Irish blessings: “May the sunshine warm upon your face. May the rains fall upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.”

She is survived by her four children, Kimberly Barrett of Boardman, Robert Barrett and spouse, Valerie, of Cincinnati, Joanne Barrett of Chicago and James Barrett of Chicago. Joyce had six grandchildren, Margaret Barrett, Julian Palmer, Stephen Barrett, Peter Barrett, Calum Palmer and Abigail Barrett and she was an aunt to seven nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Mary Ruth (Cavanaugh) Palkovic and Joanne O’Neil.

She wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a hard-working, loving, caring mother and an unselfish friend to so many and of course one of Notre Dame’s #1 fans.

At her request, in her final wishes, there will be no immediate funeral services.

A memorial Mass is planned for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

In remembrance of Joyce Barrett’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends of Joyce may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Barrett family.

