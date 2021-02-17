Joyce Ann McDonough, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Ann McDonough, 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021.

Joyce was born November 17, 1947 in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Moon Waggaman.

She was a Boardman High School graduate and worked for Homestead Restoration for 20 years.

Joyce was affectionately known as “Sarge” and enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting afghans, cooking, painting and listening to music.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Donald McDonough, Sr., whom she married December 13, 1965; sons, Donald (Linda) McDonough, Jr. of Struthers and Michael (Monica) McDonough of Columbiana; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Stevens of New Middletown, Barbara Barber, Linda Vernon and Margaret Powell, all of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jennifer McDonough, Dawn (Jon) Rhoads, Michael McDonough, Jr. and Marisa McDonough and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Rhoads.

Due to the current health crisis, the calling hours and funeral services for Joyce are private with Rev. Edward P. Noga.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Joyce’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.