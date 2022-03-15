AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Boldt passed peacefully Friday March 11, 2022, at her home in Austintown.

She was born October 6, 1931, in Youngstown the daughter of the late Jessi Merle and Lillian Mae Hall Green, Joy was a lifelong area resident.

Joy graduated from South High School and started working as a clerk at McKelvey’s and Strouss department stores.

She also worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in the office and retired in the late 80’s from Hills department store working in the stock room.

She enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Browns.

Joy’s happiness was with her family and taking care of her grandchildren.

Joy married the love of her life William “Bill” Boldt on June 11, 1955, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown, they celebrated 63 years together, sadly Bill passed away on May 18, 2019.

Joy leaves to cherish her memory her children, daughter Pamela Morgan (Leonard DeCarlo) of Boardman, her son William “Doug” Boldt (Lisa Peura) of Cortland and son-in-law Rob Hinton of Howland; grandchildren Carlton (Emily) Morgan, Lindsey Hinton (Chayce Behnke), Tyler Hinton (Adam Cash), Andrew John Boldt (Lydia Popichak), Casey (Ryan) Makosky, Nicholas Boldt (Bryce Sullivan) and great-grandson Logan Behnke.

Joy also leaves her Niece Debbie (Lenny) Villers of Austintown, she lovingly took care of Aunt Joy the past few years and her nephew Jack (Marlene) Loew of Boardman.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joy was preceded in death by her daughter Trish Hinton who passed December of 2021 and her twin sister Jean Loew.

Private services were held Tuesday March 15, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Jeremy Hollingshead from Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

Interment was held at Green Haven Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joy Boldt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.