CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brother Joshua Tim Seidl, S.S.P., passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the local community of Society of St. Paul Monastery in Canfield, Ohio.

Brother Joshua was born in Highland Park, Michigan (United States) on March 25, 1951, one of three children (a brother and a sister), to parents Charles D. Seidl and Elayne V. Seidl.

He entered the community of Staten Island (USA) on September 20, 1996, began his Novitiate on August 15, 1997, made his First Religious Profession on August 16, 1998, assuming the name of Joshua. He consecrated himself definitively with his Perpetual Profession on August 14, 2003.

Prior to joining the congregation, Brother Joshua served in the United States Air Force in Turkey and Europe. He also worked for the Metro Bus Company of Detroit, Michigan, USA. Upon entering the Congregation, he dedicated himself to various apostolic activities: bookstore, parish exhibitions, the marketing department of St. Paul’s Publishing and, more recently, Director of the shipping department for the publishing house. He also served as Vocations Director and Local Superior of the Staten Island, New York Community.

Brother Joshua was very proud of his native American heritage; he was in fact a member of the Ojibwe tribe. He liked its history, its customs, the science and wisdom of its people, its values. He also witnessed this with his dressing and wearing his hair long, as is customary in native American culture. He was happy with the fact that our Constitutions, among many other things, also mention work with indigenous cultures: “In those countries where circumstances require it, our activity will also promote indigenous culture” (Constitutions and Directory, 72.1).

He was also a writer on native American fiction in his two self-published books, Hawk Dancer, and Cloudburst. He loved to garden, planted herbs and flowers in the communities where he happened to live and occasionally baked bread and cooked some specialties.

Brother Joshua had a sincere love of truth, made sacred use of time, lived honesty even in small things, lived a sincere life, and generous service.

May the Lord welcome this brother of ours, who had recently celebrated his 25th Religious Profession, and grant him an eternal reward, while we ask him to intercede for numerous and holy vocations of brother Disciples in our Congregation.

Rome, 4 September 2023 Father Vito Spagnolo, SSP.

The Superiors of Circumscriptions are to inform their communities of the prescribed suffrages.

(Const. 65 and 65.1).

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, with prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the Society of St. Paul Monastery, 9531 Akron Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Monastery, followed by the interment at the Society of St. Paul Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brother, Joshua Tim Seidl, S.S.P., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.